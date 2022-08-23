Canes sign F Paul Stastny to 1-year, $1.5M deal

Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes signed veteran forward Paul Stastny to a one-year, $1.5 million contract on Tuesday.

Stastny, 36, tallied 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 71 games with the Winnipeg Jets in 2021-22.

“Paul is an extremely reliable veteran who has been effective at both ends of the ice for his entire career,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said. “He adds even more experience and leadership to our forward group, and we are excited to have him in Carolina.”

Welcome to Raleigh, Stas ?? pic.twitter.com/bzfnqBdVs0 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 23, 2022

Stastny has registered at least 40 points in 12 of his 16 NHL seasons.

He has 800 points (284 goals, 516 assists) in 1,072 games with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights and Jets. Colorado drafted him in the second round in 2005.

–Field Level Media