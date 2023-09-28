Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers register interest in Jonathan Taylor trade

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-1 despite being without Jonathan Taylor to begin the year. The All-Pro running back still hasn’t played this season while he recovers from an ankle injury leading to his placement on the physically unable to perform list. Officially, Taylor is forced to miss the first four weeks of the season, giving him a chance to return for Week 5, to which Taylor says he’s ready.

Yet, after Taylor requested a trade, there’s no guarantee he’s set to return to the Colts’ lineup. With Taylor entering the final year of his rookie contract, it’s possible a trade could still come to fruition. Offers have already been received, including from the Miami Dolphins, who have the league’s best rushing attack heading into Week 4.

According to Destin Adams, the Colts will continue listening to trade offers, but would also like to see how he performs in first-year coach Shane Steichen’s offense. Yet, with how talented Taylor is, it’s possible a trade could still happen, especially considering how many teams have already reached out.

Teams linked to a trade for Taylor include:

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Commanders

However the report does not indicate how recently any of these teams have been in contact with the Colts. It’s hard to imagine the Dolphins still having a strong offer on the table after having the league’s best rushing attack heading into Week 4.

It’s a similar story in Buffalo, where James Cook has the third-highest yards per attempt in the NFL at 6.1 YPC. The opposite is true in Pittsburgh, where Najee Harris has failed to impress, ranking 22nd in YPC at 4.0 with the Steelers continuing to give former undrafted running back Jaylen Warren more touches.

The NFL trade deadline is on October 31, giving teams just over a month to see what they have in their rushing attack, and whether improvements are needed. Filtering out contenders from pretenders will also help determine the top candidates for a trade. But first, Taylor needs to return to health.

Related: NFL trade block: A look at players who could be moved ahead of Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline