Buffalo Bills add 3-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes to help injury-riddled secondary

On Monday, the Buffalo Bills made a move to help address some serious issues the team has in their secondary.

After a crazy rash of injuries in the Bills’ secondary, ESPN reported the team has come to terms with Xavier Rhodes to join the team’s practice squad, under the assumption that he will join the active roster. Most likely by Sunday’s game versus the Baltimore Ravens. No monetary details on the one-year contract were released.

Rhodes, 32, is a former three-time Pro Bowler who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2013 draft. He is now reunited with his first head coach, Leslie Frazier, who is currently the Bills’ defensive coordinator. Rhodes has started 126 games in his career, recording 13 interceptions in those games.

With injuries in the secondary to Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, and most recently Christian Benford, it was necessary for general manager Brandon Beane to look outside the organization for immediate help. Rhodes most recently spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, starting 29 games over two seasons. He dealt with a calf injury last year and ultimately wasn’t brought back for the 2022 season.

A long-term look at Xavier Rhodes’ impact on Buffalo Bills’ defense

A lot will depend on if Rhodes has anything left in the tank, but one possible way he stays an important part of this defense could possibly be in a switch to safety to replace Micah Hyde. While he may not be better than the fourth or fifth-best cornerback on the team if he has lost a step, his experience in Frazier’s defense makes him a viable option to play next to Poyer for the remainder of the season.

Xavier Rhodes stats (2021): 13 games, 39 tackles, 1 interception, 7 passes defended

If that transition was to fail, it would be safe to assume that Rhodes would go back to the waiver wire once the other cornerbacks return to the lineup. If he does nothing more than work with the younger players in a teaching role, it will still prove a worthy investment for the Bills as they try to overcome the injury bug on their way to their first championship in team history.

Bills secondary will be tested by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens

Beane has been on record stating that Tre’Davious White will need some practice time before getting put into a game situation after he is removed from the PUP list next week. That most likely puts his earliest return date as Week 6 in a key match-up with the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Bills injury report coming out late Wednesday, it is at least expected the Bills to be out Benford and Jackson, in addition to White, and Hyde who has been ruled out for the year.

That leaves another big role this week for rookie, Kaiir Elam, who shined in his first start last week against the Dolphins. The Bills hope that Poyer may be able to go and add some veteran experience on the back end, which is much needed due to all the turnover in the secondary.