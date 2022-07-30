Bucks seal second seed in NBA 2K League’s West playoffs

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Bucks Gaming clinched the Western Conference’s second seed in the NBA 2K League’s 3v3 playoffs with a 3-2 victory over Heat Check Gaming on Friday as the 3v3 Seed Weeks concluded.

The Bucks wound up with 16 points, the same as Pistons GT, who edged Magic Gaming 3-2 on Friday. However, the Bucks won the tiebreaker.

In the decisive third game, Michael “Cooks” Campbell scored 15 points for the Bucks, while Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar had 16 for the Heat.

In the Eastern Conference, 76ers GC sealed third place by sweeping Jazz Gaming 3-0. The 76ers finished with 14 points, one more than Hawks Talon GC, who fell 3-0 to T-Wolves Gaming on Friday.

Elsewhere on the final night of the NBA 2K League regular season, Celtics Crossover Gaming dumped Blazer5 Gaming 3-1, the Gen.G Tigers topped Warriors Gaming Squad 3-1, and Hornets Venom GT defeated Kings Guard Gaming 3-1.

The five automatic playoff berths in each conference were wrapped up during the 3v3 Seed Weeks: Wizards District Gaming, Celtics Crossover Gaming, Hawks Talon GC, 76ers GC and the Knicks in the East; Pacers Gaming, Bucks Gaming, Pistons GT, DUX Infinitos and Lakers Gaming in the West.

The teams that came in sixth through 12th in each conference will compete in the Steal Open on Aug. 10-11 for the last postseason place in each bracket.

The 3v3 playoffs will be held Aug. 17-20 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

NBA 2K League 3v3 standings, with games played and points (x-clinched playoff spot)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. Wizards District Gaming, 18

x-2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 17

x-4. 76ers GC, 14

x-3. Hawks Talon GC, 13

x-5. Knicks Gaming, 11

6. NetsGC, 10

7. Hornets Venom GT, 10

8. Grizz Gaming, 8

9. Raptors Uprising GC, 8

10. Heat Check Gaming, 7

11. Magic Gaming, 6

12. Gen.G Tigers, 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. Pacers Gaming, 19

x-2. Bucks Gaming, 16

x-3. Pistons GT, 16

x-4. DUX Infinitos, 13

x-5. Lakers Gaming, 12

6. T-Wolves Gaming, 11

7. Cavs Legion GC, 10

8. Warriors Gaming Squad, 9

9. Kings Guard Gaming, 8

10. Jazz Gaming, 7

11. Mavs Gaming, 7

12. Blazer5 Gaming, 6

–Field Level Media