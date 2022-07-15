Bucks officially wrap up NBA 2K League playoff bid

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

One night after they were prematurely declared as an NBA 2K League playoff team, Bucks Gaming officially sealed their berth with a 70-60 win over Wizards District Gaming on Thursday in 5v5 Seed Weeks play.

Mason “Johhny” Bracken scored 22 points to lead the Bucks, who are headed to the Western Conference playoffs. Justin “Kapp” Kaplan put up a game-high 24 points for the Wizards.

In other Thursday action, 76ers GC crushed Mavs Gaming 75-53 to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Elsewhere, Kings Guard Gaming topped Hawks Talon GC 59-53, NetsGC downed Cavs Legion GC 79-66, Pacers Gaming handled the Gen.G Tigers 77-62, Pistons GT demolished Grizz Gaming 107-63 and Hornets Venom GT defeated Jazz Gaming 97-81.

In Seed Weeks, the NBA 2K League teams are fighting to clinch automatic playoff spots, which go to the top five teams in each conference. The squads that miss that target are headed for The Ticket tournament, where the winners will earn the last postseason berth in each conference.

Seed Weeks action concludes Friday with seven matches:

–Bucks Gaming vs. Magic Gaming

–Raptors Uprising GC vs. Wizards District Gaming

–Hawks Talon GC vs. Mavs Gaming

–Pistons GT vs. Heat Check Gaming

–Pacers Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT

–Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

–Knicks Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings, with games played and points:

x-clinched playoff berth, z-clinched playoff berth and first-round bye

EASTERN CONFERENCE

z-1. 76ers GC, 25, 17

x-2. Wizards District Gaming, 19, 15

x-3. Gen.G Tigers, 19, 12

x-4. Knicks Gaming, 19, 9

x-5. Heat Check Gaming, 20, 9

6. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 15, 7

7. NetsGC, 16, 7

8. Hawks Talon GC, 15, 6

9. Raptors Uprising GC, 15, 6

10. Magic Gaming, 14, 5

11. Grizz Gaming, 17, 5

12. Hornets Venom GT, 14, 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

z-1. T-Wolves Gaming, 22, 20

z-2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 19, 14

x-3. Lakers Gaming, 21, 11

x-4. Jazz Gaming, 17, 10

x-5. Bucks Gaming, 18, 10

6. Kings Guard Gaming, 17, 9

7. DUX Infinitos, 16, 7

8. Mavs Gaming, 19, 7

9. Cavs Legion GC, 15, 5

10. Pacers Gaming, 15, 5

11. Pistons GT, 15, 5

12. Blazer5 Gaming, 14, 2

–Field Level Media