Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons tweet goes viral after Kevin Durant trade request

It’s been a heck of a few hours for the Brooklyn Nets. Hell, who are we kidding? It’s been a heck of a past three years for the franchise.

Earlier on Thursday, multiple media report indicated that star forward Kevin Durant has requestd a trade. It’s a request the Nets’ brass is expected to grant the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Meanwhile, embattled point guard Kyrie Irving opted into his contract leading up to the start of NBA free agency. He’s also looking to bolt Brooklyn.

All of this comes three years to the day after these Brooklyn Nets added both Durant and Irving to the mix in hopes that they had built the next super team.

Three seasons of disappoinments later, and Ben Simmons could potentially be the last man standing in Brooklyn. Yes, the very same Ben Simmons who did not suit up in a game with the team after being acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Philadelphia 76ers back in February.

Immediately ahead of KD’s trade request became public record, the Nets sent out a social media post that has not necessarily aged well. It included a photo of Mr. Simmons with the caption “summer grind.” Talk about bad timing. And it didn’t go over too well.

Brooklyn Nets trolled after Ben Simmons Twitter post

a hollywood writer's room couldnt have produced a better tweet. https://t.co/4nFh84YAsz — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 1, 2022