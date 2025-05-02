Manny Pacquiao’s next fight: 46-year-old ‘Pacman’ returns for shocking title fight in July

The Manny Pacquiao’s next fight news has actually arrived, and to the surprise of boxing fans, the 46-year-old legend is set for a WBC title fight in July.

Who could Manny Pacquiao’s next fight be against?

Pacquiao has not fought in an official boxing bout since his August 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas. However, after a pair of exhibition fights, the Filipino icon will return to serious action in July when he takes on WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

How to watch Pacquiao vs Barrios in July

Pacquiao vs. Barrios will headline a card this July

A location and venue for the bout have not been announced

The broadcast home for the matchup will be revealed soon

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios preview

While most boxing fans assumed “Pacman” was done as a professional fighter, the rumors of a return have become a reality, and the legend will aim to become the oldest champion in boxing history.

How good can he be at 46? At first glance, Pacquiao returning at 46 seems like a recipe for disaster. However, Bernard Hopkins was also a world champion at 46. Yet, the eight-division champion has always relied on his athleticism. Hopkins was a champ at such a late stage due to his smarts and craftiness.

Pacquiao is a special athlete, but returning at this age to face elite talent will be the greatest challenge of his career.

Barrios’ threat: Barrios isn’t a low-level fighter who lucked into being a champion. He is a top-five fighter at welterweight, and his only losses are against generational talent like Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman. Even in his prime, Barrios would be a solid opponent. However, at such an advanced age, “El Azteca” will be a sizable favorite on fight night.

The bottom line: Pacquiao could easily be embarrassed in his July return fight. However, if there was any fighter that would be able to step back into the ring at close to 50 and win a world title, “Pacman” would be at the top of most fans’ lists.

What makes Manny Pacquiao so popular?

Pacquiao has become a sports icon because of his rags-to-riches story of rising up from a life of poverty to becoming one of the most famous athletes on the planet. His blinding hand speed, uncanny power, and unorthodox footwork made him a perennial pound-for-pound star for many years. He has also transitioned into being a major political figure in his homeland. First by serving in the Filipino house of representatives and then by being elected to the Senate in 2016.

Manny Pacquiao record: 62-8-2 (39 knockouts)

Manny Pacquiao age: 46 years old

46 years old Manny Pacquiao height: 5-foot-5

5-foot-5 Pacquiao is the only eight-division world champion in boxing history. Starting his career competing at 108 pounds (light-flyweight), and fighting as high as 147 pounds (welterweight)

During his career, he defeated legendary boxers in Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Erik Morales, and Marco Antonio Barrera

Pacquiao’s 2015 bout against Floyd Mayweather, Jr. was the highest-grossing fight of all time. Scoring 4.6 million PPV buys and grossing over $410 million.

In 2013, Pacquiao was elected to the House of Representatives as a congressman in his home province of Sarangani

During that time, he donated a great deal of his own money to help uplift the province. Which is one of the poorest in the country, and has a poverty rate of 45%

In 2016, he earned over 16 million votes and was elected to one of the government’s 12 senate seats

In 2021, he announced plans to attempt to become the next president of the Philippines. However, the sports icon never came close to landing the country’s top political job

In September 2022, Pacquiao made his first foray into the growing space of legendary fighters in exhibition bouts. Competing against multi-disciplinary martial artist DK Yoo

Manny Pacquiao’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2025, Pacquiao’s net worth is estimated to be as much as $220 million.

