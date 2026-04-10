Tyson Fury returns to the ring this weekend in one of the most talked-about heavyweight fights of the year. The former champion faces Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

It marks Fury’s first fight since his two losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 and his short retirement from boxing. Now back, Fury looks to reset his career in a 12-round non-title bout. Makhmudov, known for his power, enters as the underdog but with a chance to change his career. Fans around the world are paying attention not just because of the matchup but also because of how the fight will be broadcast globally.

How to Watch Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

The fight will stream live worldwide on Netflix. This marks a major change from the usual pay-per-view format used in boxing. Fans will not need to pay extra to watch the event. Anyone with a standard Netflix subscription can access the full fight card.

You can watch the event through the Netflix app on smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and gaming consoles. It is also available through a web browser on the official Netflix website. This move follows recent efforts in boxing to reach wider audiences via streaming platforms rather than traditional PPV models.

Fight Time and Full Schedule

The event will follow a set schedule based on local time in the United Kingdom, where the fight takes place. The main card begins at 7:00 PM BST.

For viewers in other regions, the start times are adjusted. In the United States, the main card begins at 2:00 PM ET and 11:00 AM PT. The expected ring walks for the main event are set for around 10:30 PM BST, which is 5:30 PM ET and 2:30 PM PT.

These times are not exact. The main event could start earlier or later, depending on how long the undercard fights last. Fans are advised to tune in early to avoid missing key moments.

The preliminary card starts earlier in the day at 3:30 PM BST. That equals 10:30 AM ET and 7:30 AM PT.

What to Know Before Fight Night

The preliminary fights will be available for free on Tudum, Netflix’s official content platform, and on The Ring Magazine YouTube channel. This gives fans a chance to watch rising fighters before the main card begins.

While no title is on the line, the fight is important to both men. Tyson Fury enters with a record of 34 wins, two losses, and one draw. He is trying to show he can still compete at the top level after losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk.

Arslanbek Makhmudov brings a record of 21 wins and two losses. He has built his reputation on knockout power and now steps into the biggest fight of his career.

The co-main event will feature Conor Benn against Regis Prograis. That fight is expected to take place shortly before the main event.

This event combines a major comeback story with a new way to watch boxing. Fans only need a subscription to follow the full card live from London.