Gervonta Davis next fight: 3 potential opponents for ‘Tank,’ including Shakur Stevenson

The Gervonta Davis next fight news should arrive in the coming months. As we await an official announcement, let’s consider three possible opponents and a recap of his last outing in March.

Who will Gervonta Davis’ next fight be against?

In March, Davis put his WBA lightweight title on the line against Lamont Roach Jr., whom he defeated twice in the amateurs as teenagers. Despite a controversial ninth round, the defending champion retained his title after a majority draw.

Although Davis expressed his interest in a rematch, several names at 135 pounds would make for intriguing matchups in his next fight, including Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, or a Roach Jr. rematch.

The IBF lightweight champion was in talks for a showdown with Davis in 2024. Negotiations fell off as Premier Boxing Champions, who represent Davis, and Top Rank, who represent Vasiliy Lomachenko, failed to finalize a deal. A lightweight unification bout and future Hall of Fame opponent in Lomachenko can raise Davis’ stock at 135 pounds significantly. Shakur Stevenson: The fellow undefeated 135-pound champion holds the WBC title, with two successful defenses under his belt. The Newark, New Jersey native and Davis have each taken their jabs at each other through interviews and on social media. There’s only one way to prove their cause plain and simple: make the fight happen.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach recap

Gervonta Davis had stopped each of his previous four opponents and entered the lightweight title fight against Lamont Roach as a -1800 favorite on March 1. Despite the overwhelming odds, the heavy underdog proved that those numbers don’t always translate inside the ring.

What Occurred: The WBA lightweight champion struggled to find his offense against Roach, or even showcase the power that put his opponents into serious trouble. The Washington, D.C., native gave Davis a run for his lightweight title, and appeared to outbox him in several rounds.

The Result: Davis took a knee in the ninth round following a jab landed by Roach, to which the Baltimore native then went to his corner and had his eyes wiped with a towel. Referee Steve Willis didn’t rule the knee a knockdown, allowing Davis to call his own timeout. One judge scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Davis, with the other two judges scoring it at 114-114, to a majority draw.

What Follows? Though nothing has been confirmed, it has been reported that a rematch is likely to take place sometime this summer.

What makes Gervonta Davis so popular?

With the backing of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Davis has become one of the top young fighters in the sport. He is an elite talent at lightweight, a champion, and is becoming one of the more notable brands in the fight game. However, the 30-year-old native of Baltimore’s rise to fame has had some notable bumps in the road.

What is Gervonta Davis’ boxing record?: 30-0-1 (28 knockouts)

30-0-1 (28 knockouts) Gervonta Davis weight: Davis fights at lightweight at a limit of 132 pounds

Davis fights at lightweight at a limit of 132 pounds Gervonta Davis height: 5-foot-5

5-foot-5 Davis has been compared to a mini Mike Tyson for his wins-to-knockouts ratio: 30/28

He is unbeaten in title fights at 8-0.

“Tank” has had issues making weight during his career. He was stripped of the IBF junior lightweight title in 2017 for being overweight by two pounds, and then lost the opportunity to win the lightweight belt in 2019 when he was 1.5 pounds over the limit for a title bout against Yuriorkis Gamboa.

The kid from Maryland has had several run-ins with the law, including arrests for punching a friend in 2017, a domestic altercation with his girlfriend in 2020, and several charges for a hit-and-run in 2021. He added to that in 2022 with an arrest for domestic violence. He has not served any jail time thus far.

Gervonta Davis net worth

Money earned is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. After going unbeaten in his first 31 pro bouts, Gervonta Davis’ net worth is estimated to be $4 million.