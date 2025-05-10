Francis Ngannou next fight: 3 opponent options for ‘The Predator,’ including Deontay Wilder

The Francis Ngannou next fight news should arrive soon. But until then, we take a look at three possible opponent options and recap his dominant win in his PFL debut last year.

Also Read: UFC tonight – Full fight card, start time, TV info, and betting odds for Saturday’s UFC event

Who will Francis Ngannou next fight be against?

After a pair of losses in boxing, Ngannou made a successful return to MMA in October with a dominant first-round TKO over former PFL champion Renan Ferreira. When “The Predator” does return, dream matches with Jon Jones, Ryan Bader, or a boxing bout against Deontay Wilder could be next.

Bones: Jones vs. Ngannou is the fight everyone wants, and there have been rumors that the Saudis might be willing to throw Dana White a massive payday to make a fight happen.

Jones vs. Ngannou is the fight everyone wants, and there have been rumors that the Saudis might be willing to throw Dana White a massive payday to make a fight happen. Darth: The former Bellator heavyweight champion recently got his PFL debut and took his talents to Rizin. Maybe the two brands cross-promote a clash between the former titlists.

The former Bellator heavyweight champion recently got his PFL debut and took his talents to Rizin. Maybe the two brands cross-promote a clash between the former titlists. Bronze Bomber: Wilder vs. Ngannou was rumored before he made his debut with PFL. With no clear opponent for him in the cage, a matchup with the heavyweight great in boxing would make a lot of sense.

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira recap

Credit: Matt Ferris / PFL

As many expected, Ngannou made a triumphant return to MMA in October for the PFL. The former UFC champion delivered exactly what the league was hoping for and proved he is still a monster inside the cage.

What happened: Early in his bout with Ferreira, Ngannou surprisingly went for and scored a takedown. He would go on to show that his ground skills continued to evolve as he kept the Brazilian grounded and pummeled him into defeat.

Also Read: UFC heavyweight rankings – Get a look at our latest top 10

The fallout: For anyone who doubted Ngannou was still a force in MMA, he proved them all wrong in his PFL debut. Furthermore, he showed that he is getting better in all facets of the game and re-staked his claim to be the baddest man on the planet.

What’s next: Ngannou won’t be back in action until 2025. Unless a dream fight with Jon Jones can be made, he will likely return to boxing and wait for PFL to find him a worthy challenge for his next MMA bout.

What makes Francis Ngannou so popular?

Credit: Matt Ferris / PFL

Ngannou built an impressive fight sports resume by being, arguably, the hardest puncher in MMA history. While he isn’t an overly technical fighter or a skilled grappler, he has a sound fight style that does everything it needs to, so he can unleash his superhuman power and put opponents to sleep.

Let’s look at some other fascinating facts about the man known as “The Predator.”

Francis Ngannou record: 18-3 MMA (13 knockouts, 4 submissions), 0-2 Boxing

18-3 MMA (13 knockouts, 4 submissions), 0-2 Boxing Francis Ngannou last fight: TKO win over Renan Ferreira

TKO win over Renan Ferreira Francis Ngannou height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Ngannou won the UFC heavyweight title in a destructive second-round KO of division GOAT Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021.

He has scored knockouts in 71% of his MMA fights.

Ngannou earned highlight-reel knockouts over UFC greats like Miocic, dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, Alistair Overeem, and Andre Arlovski during his career.

While he isn’t known for his grappling, he actually has four submission wins on his resume.

Ngannou is trained by elite MMA coach Eric Nicksick and Dewey Cooper at the Las Vegas gym, Xtreme Couture.

Francis Ngannou net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is in dollars and cents stacked up from a career in professional fisticuffs. Following his big fight with Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou’s net worth is believed to be around $15 million.