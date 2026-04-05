Deontay Wilder defeated Derek Chisora by split decision on April 4, 2026, at The O2 Arena. The Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora fight went the full 12 rounds, with judges scoring it 115-111 and 115-113 for Wilder, while one judge scored it 115-112 for Chisora.

The contest featured heavy exchanges, a knockdown, and sustained pressure from both sides. Wilder improved his record with the win, but after the final bell, the focus shifted to his comments about officiating during the fight.

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora Features Action Fight

The Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora bout began at a fast pace. Chisora pushed forward early, while Wilder used his reach to land clean punches.

In the opening rounds, Wilder connected with strong shots and appeared close to stopping the fight in the third round. However, the fight continued as Chisora stayed active and kept moving forward.

In the post-fight interview, Wilder said he was hit multiple times in the back of the head during the fight.

“That’s crazy. If the referee was fair, you’re probably looking at a third-round stoppage. So many things went on. I got hit in the back of the head at least 10 to 12 times.”

He said the punches affected him, but did not stop him from continuing.

“I was getting dizzy at times, but I kept bouncing back. Then, when I tried to retaliate, they pointed fingers at me.”

The Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora fight went the distance, with both fighters trading punches across all 12 rounds before the judges made their decision.

Deontay Wilder Questions Referee Decisions after the Fight

After the Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora fight, Wilder spoke about the referee’s actions and how they affected the bout.

“It was supposed to be a disqualification when his team came into the ring. I felt like I was fighting Derek and the referee at the same time. It’s crazy.”

He also raised concerns about the impact of the punches he received.

“You know how many fighters get hit in the head and don’t wake up the next day? That’s why I might not even go to sleep tonight. I feel good on the outside, but internally something could be developing that I can’t see right now.”

Wilder said his team had already warned officials before the fight.

“That was one of the things the referee asked about before the fight, if we had any concerns. Shelly brought it up. We told them not to allow shots to the back of the head.”

The Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora fight ended with Wilder taking the decision win, while his post-fight comments added to the discussion around the bout.