Deontay Wilder earned a split-decision victory over Derek Chisora on April 4, 2026, at The O2 Arena. Judges scored the 12-round heavyweight bout 115-111 and 115-113 for Wilder, while one judge scored it 115-112 for Chisora.

The fight included heavy exchanges and a knockdown in round eight, when Wilder dropped Chisora with a clean combination. After the bout, Wilder said he held back during the later rounds after noticing signs of damage on his opponent. His comments quickly became a talking point after the fight, adding context to how the final rounds played out.

Deontay Wilder Explains Decision to Ease Pressure

Wilder said in an interview that he noticed visible swelling and changes in Chisora during the fight and adjusted his approach.

“I was telling him in the ring as I started to see his eyes swell and his temple start to buckle a bit. I said, ‘Bro, you’ve got to live for your kids. I don’t want to hurt you too much longer.’ I started having fun in there because I saw my brother starting to get hurt.”

He said he chose not to press for a stoppage after seeing those signs.

“I looked after Derek tonight. I didn’t want to go too hard on him because I saw his temple. The veins started coming out of his head. I wanted him to live for his kids. It’s time for us to take care of each other.”

The comments marked a shift from Wilder’s earlier career image, which focused on knockout power and aggressive finishes.

Derek Chisora Absorbs Punishment, Hints at Retirement

Chisora remained active throughout the fight despite taking heavy shots. He recovered after the knockdown in round eight and continued to press forward until the final bell.

After the fight, Chisora spoke about his condition and future in the sport. He said he felt exhausted and suggested he may be nearing the end of his career.

The British heavyweight has faced many top fighters over the years and entered the bout on a recent winning run. The loss adds another result to a long career that has included multiple high-profile fights.

Fight Result and Reactions Follow the Final Bell

Wilder’s win improves his record and keeps him active in the heavyweight division. During the fight, he landed cleaner, more effective punches, while Chisora relied on pressure and volume.

After the bout, Wilder also approached Anthony Joshua at ringside and called for a future fight.

“Let’s do it,” Wilder said.

The fight drew strong reactions from fans and observers following Wilder’s comments about holding back. Some focused on the sportsmanship shown in the later rounds, while others discussed the scoring and overall performance.

The result places Wilder back in the mix among heavyweights as he continues his career.