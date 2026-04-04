Derek Chisora faces Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight main event on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at The O2 Arena in London. The fight is billed as “100,” marking the 50th professional bout for both fighters.

Chisora has confirmed this will be his final professional fight and enters the bout on a three-fight winning streak, including victories over Otto Wallin and Joe Joyce.

Wilder, known as “The Bronze Bomber,” looks to regain form after going 2–3 in his last five fights. The event has also drawn attention following a minor issue at the official weigh-in involving Wilder’s gloves, which officials later resolved before fight night.

Fight Start Times

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM BST, which is 2:00 PM ET and 11:00 AM PT.

The main event ring walks are expected at about 10:26 PM BST, 5:26 PM ET, and 2:26 PM PT. These times are approximate and may change depending on how long the undercard fights last.

The undercard begins earlier in the day, with several fights scheduled before the main event. Fans who plan to watch the full event should tune in at the start of the main card to avoid missing the headline bout.

How to Watch and Stream

The fight will stream worldwide on . Fans can watch through the DAZN app or on a web browser.

The platform supports a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox. Viewers can also watch through desktop browsers.

Full Fight Card and Event Details

The event features a full fight card leading into the main event between Chisora and Wilder.

The event features a full undercard leading into the main event between Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder at The O2 Arena. At cruiserweight, Viddal Riley faces Mateusz Masternak.

Denzel Bentley faces Endry Saavedra in a middleweight bout scheduled for 8:15 PM BST, which is 3:15 PM ET and 12:15 PM PT.

Matty Harris meets Franklin Igantius in a heavyweight fight at 7:40 PM BST, which is 2:40 PM ET and 11:40 AM PT.

Amir Anderson takes on Jordan Dujon in a middleweight bout at 7:00 PM BST, which is 2:00 PM ET and 11:00 AM PT.

Ashton Sylve faces Raul Antonio Galaviz Hernandez in a super lightweight bout earlier on the card.

Additional fights include Viddal Riley against Mateusz Masternak at cruiserweight, along with Conor Benn and Hopey Price, both scheduled to compete against opponents to be confirmed.

The card builds toward the main event, where both fighters enter their 50th professional bout in a scheduled heavyweight contest.

The main event brings together two experienced heavyweights at a key point in their careers. Chisora enters the ring for what he has confirmed will be his final fight. Wilder enters with a record that includes ten successful WBC title defenses earlier in his career.

The fight takes place at The O2 Arena, a venue that has hosted major boxing events over the years. With both fighters reaching their 50th professional bout, the event marks a significant milestone for each as they meet in London.