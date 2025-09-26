There are several sports streaming services available on the market, each boasting its own perks and access to the best matchups. Trying to find the best option can be hard, especially if you enjoy certain sports more than others. With DAZN, you can get exclusive access to boxing and various other sports for a great price. Here’s everything you need to know about DAZN prices, plans, and pay-per-view events.

Related: PPV Boxing Tonight: Full Schedule Plus How to Watch Online

How Much Does DAZN Cost?

DAZN provides two subscription options when signing up for the service: a monthly or yearly subscription. Below are the pricing and features for each subscription, so you can make the best choice based on your budget.

Subscription Option Price Features Basic (Monthly) $29.99 Access to all content, PPV events, live-streaming, and on-demand events, plus the ability to cancel anytime Basic (Yearly) $19.99 Access to all content, PPV events, live-streaming and on-demand events

What Does DAZN Offer?

DAZN has a wide selection of sports to choose from, whether it’s available through the base subscription or as a pay-per-view event. Plus, they feature original and mainstream content, so you can enjoy a variety of sports all from one place.

Sports

DAZN is mainly known for its sports content, which covers several niche sports such as boxing, MMA, soccer (European leagues), women’s soccer leagues, motorsports, pool, darts, esports, and snooker events. Most of these events are included in the base subscription, but some may fall under the PPV events category.

PPV Events

Similar to its sports offering, DAZN PPV has a variety of events. These can include boxing, MMA, women’s soccer, snooker, darts, baseball, padel, extreme sports, chess, basketball, esports, motorsports, and tennis. The biggest category of PPV events through DAZN is boxing, with the service broadcasting over 150 boxing fights per year, including bare-knuckle boxing, crossover boxing, and MMA.

Other Content

In addition to live sporting events, DAZN provides other sports content to tie you over between games. These include sports documentaries, highlight reels, exclusive original series, pre- and post-game analysis shows, behind-the-scenes features, news updates, and sometimes select non-sporting events depending on the region.

What is Not on DAZN?

While DAZN is a great service for watching sports, there are some notable exceptions to be aware of. Depending on your streaming region, DAZN typically does not include major American sports like the NFL, NBA, or MLB. But you can often get NFL Game Pass as an add-on subscription to watch the NFL on DAZN, except in the US and China.

What Devices Can I Use to Watch DAZN?

There are plenty of devices you can use to watch DAZN content at home or on the go. These include Android phones, iPhones, Amazon Fire TV, LG Smart TV, Philips TV, Sony PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The full list of devices is available below:

Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Android Phones/Tablets

Android TV

Apple TV 4th Gen

Hisense Smart TV

iPhone

iPad

LG Smart TV

Panasonic Smart TV

Philips TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony’s Android TV

Sony PlayStation 4

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

Is DAZN Worth It for You?

Credit: Unsplash

Depending on what you want to watch, DAZN may have varying coverage that can impact your decision to sign up for the service. Overall, DAZN has great access to boxing and MMA events, both included in the base subscription and offered through DAZN PPV. Along with other high-stakes events and exclusive original content, there is always something to enjoy on the service.

FAQs

Does DAZN have a free trial? This is a popular question because DAZN used to offer a seven-day free trial, but this is no longer an option. Instead, first-time subscribers can earn a free month of DAZN when they purchase a pay-per-view event. You will need to subscribe to DAZN and buy a PPV event to get the first month free. Is DAZN free with Amazon Prime? DAZN is a separate subscription from Amazon Prime, so you will need a subscription for both services to access their content. You can purchase a DAZN subscription through Prime Video Channels, though, but this does not include access to the DAZN app. What does DAZN stand for? DAZN is an acronym for “Da Zone,” which is a British sports streaming service that provides live and on-demand access to a range of sports, including soccer, cricket, football, basketball, and boxing. Do you have to pay for each fight on DAZN? DAZN offers fights available through your subscription and pay-per-view events. For PPV, each fight must be bought separately on top of the DAZN subscription price. Can I cancel DAZN anytime? You can cancel a DAZN subscription anytime, but the process differs based on your subscription plan. If you have a monthly subscription or pay DAZN directly, you can cancel immediately and get a 30-day notice period. If you have a subscription through a third party or an annual subscription, it reflects at the end of the current billing period.