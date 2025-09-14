On Saturday night, Terence Crawford walked into Allegiant Stadium as an underdog and moved up two weight classes to face one of the greatest fighters of the 21st century, Canelo Alvarez. It didn’t make a difference because the new five-division champion looked as good as ever at 168 pounds and made history to become the first undisputed three-division champion.

So what’s next for “Bud” after moving his record to 42-0? We offer up four potential options, including going out on top.

Retirement

Is there really anything left for Terence Crawford to prove at this point? He will always have detractors about his ability to sell fights and his competition. That doesn’t matter anymore. The 38-year-old’s victory over Alvarez will go down as one of the greatest feats in the sport’s history. There is nothing realistic that can truly top that achievement. With so few elite fighters finishing their career undefeated, Crawford has earned the right to add his name to that very short list.

Terence Crawford record (BoxRec): 42-0 (31 knockouts)

Canelo Alvarez rematch

Crawford’s clash with Alvarez was the most lucrative of his career, and it wasn’t even close. If he has a desire for another absurd payday, Turki Alalshikh and Netflix will surely give it to him. A second win over Alvarez would be another first, and there is no reason to expect a big difference in a rematch. A winnable fight for massive money makes sense on a business level.

Dmitry Bivol superfight

Dmitry Bivol is one of the best fighters on Earth, not named Terence Crawford or Canelo Alvarez. He handed the Mexican a decisive loss three years ago and claimed he would be willing to cut down from 175 pounds to 168 for a rematch. It doesn’t seem likely, but facing arguably the best light heavyweight in the world at super middleweight could be an intriguing option for the living legend.

Terence Crawford net worth: $25 million

Boots Ennis

“Boots” Ennis is one of the bright rising stars in the sport and is currently the best fighter in Crawford’s old division, welterweight. They almost fought at 147 and 154 pounds. Crawford said he would not go back down to 154, but would a clash with Ennis at a catch weight interest him? Probably not, but it is a fight that would be realistic if retirement weren’t such a real possibility.

