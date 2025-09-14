On Saturday night, Canelo vs. Crawford delivered an entertaining showcase from two of the greatest fighters of this or any generation of boxing. After 12 hard-fought rounds, underdog Terence Crawford made history to become the first three-division undisputed champion when he defeated Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision.

The dust is still settling after the massive superfight in Las Vegas last night, and some interesting bits of news came out of the post-fight press conference, including a huge compliment from Alvarez to his opponent. Below, you can get updated on some of the big stories following Saturday’s historic scrap.

Will there be a Canelo vs. Crawford rematch?

Terence Crawford gave Canelo his belts back

As of now, there are no firm plans for a Canelo vs. Crawford rematch. While the Mexican star is open to a second fight, “Bud” may be seriously considering retirement after scoring the biggest victory of a stellar career. However, we may have gotten some evidence that a rematch isn’t happening.

After the fight, which made Crawford the new undisputed king of super middleweight, he gave Alvarez his belts back. It could be taken as a sign he does not intend to fight again at 168 pounds.

Canelo Alvarez will continue to fight after Terence Crawford loss

Some wondered if his loss on Saturday night could be his last in the ring, since Alvarez has hinted at retirement in recent years. However, when explaining what went wrong, he revealed he has no intention of walking away from the sport just yet.

“We knew Crawford was a great fighter, and I did what I am supposed to do. I tried every way, and I tried very hard. He deserves all the credit,” Alvarez said. “I tried my best tonight, I just could not figure out the style. He has everything… I feel like a champion no matter what. I win no matter what. You need to take that loss and accept it. I am going to continue.

Terence Crawford will not go back to 154 pounds

"Would you consider going back down to 154lbs. & face Jaron Ennis?"



Terence Crawford: "No. I ain't going down to 154lbs."

🥊🥊🥊



🎥: @FightHubTV pic.twitter.com/RGyipH39dE — Danny (@dantheboxingman) September 14, 2025

In the post-fight presser, the new five-division champion was asked about the possibility of going back down to 154 pounds and face top welterweight Jaron Ennis in a meet in the middle super fight. However, the pound-for-pound star had a simple answer. “Nope. I ain’t going down to 154lbs.”

That answer, and giving Alvarez the super middleweight belts back, appear to be strong evidence that if he does fight again, Crawford will aim for a belt in a sixth division but at 160 pounds.

Canelo Alvarez says Terence Crawford is ‘way better’ than Floyd Mayweather

Canelo just said Terence Crawford is "way better" than Floyd Mayweather after fighting both

In the ultimate sign of respect, Alvarez was asked to compare his loss to Crawford yesterday to his 2013 defeat to another legendary pound-for-pound great, Floyd Mayweather. And while some boxing enthusiasts feel “Money” is the best fighter of all-time, Alvarez said “Bud” is better. By a lot.

“I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather,” Alvarez admitted.