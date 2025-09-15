Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez entered his monumental superfight with Terence Crawford as the favorite. He was younger, had more experience, and expected to have a big size advantage on fight night. However, after 12 hard-fought rounds, he was on the wrong end of a historic loss to “Bud.”

So what will come next for the boxing legend following the third defeat of his illustrious career? We take a look at four potential options, including a clash with Artur Beterbiev.

Terence Crawford rematch

Credit: Ed Mulholland/TKO Worldwide LLC

On two of the judges’ scorecards, Alvarez lost 115-113. A case could be made that a few key adjustments could result in a revenge win and set up a trilogy fight. While most feel Crawford won decisively, it was still an entertaining fight and a financial success. With both near the end of their career, cashing in on a superfight rematch makes sense for both.

Canelo Alvarez record (BoxRec): 63-3-2

Artur Beterbiev

Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Before falling to Crawford, Alvarez’s most recent defeat was his 2022 setback to Dmitry Bivol. It seems unlikely Alvarez would revisit a rematch after his latest loss. However, facing the man who has a W over Bivol could be an option. Artur Beterbiev is an elite fighter and offers a fresh opponent for Alvarez. If he beats Deon Nicholson in November, a clash with the Mexican legend in 2026 could be a possibility.

Christian Mbilli

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Christian Mbilli competed on the Canelo vs. Crawford undercard in a phone booth brawl against Lester Martinez. The entertaining fight ended in a draw, but he got the attention of many unfamiliar with him until that point. He is a top-five super middleweight and remains unbeaten. He is a knockout threat, but has obvious technical deficiencies that Alvarez could exploit. It feels like a typical “Canelo” opponent.

Canelo Alvarez net worth: $275 million

David Benavidez

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The man fight fans have wanted Canelo Alvarez to face over the last few years is light heavyweight stud David Benavidez. Yet, the boxing great has consistently shot down the idea. After feeling the thrill of facing an opponent just as dangerous as him on Saturday, maybe Alvarez looks at a Benavidez fight differently now and is more willing to give fans what they want in the final years of his career.

