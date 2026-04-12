Tyson Fury returned to the ring on Saturday night and secured a unanimous decision win over Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The fight marked Fury’s first appearance since he announced his retirement. Judges scored the bout 120-108, 120-108, and 119-109 after 12 rounds.

Moments after the result, Fury shifted attention to Anthony Joshua, who sat ringside. Fury called him out in front of the crowd and asked for an immediate answer about a potential fight. Joshua did not enter the ring. Instead, he responded from his seat when approached, creating a tense exchange that quickly drew attention inside the stadium and online.

Tyson Fury Controls the Fight and Issues a Direct Challenge

Fury controlled the fight from the opening round. He used his reach and movement to manage distance and limit Makhmudov’s offense. He stayed disciplined and avoided heavy exchanges. By the middle rounds, Fury kept a steady pace and landed clean shots while maintaining control.

The judges reflected that control in their scorecards. Two judges gave every round to Fury, while the third awarded Makhmudov a single round. The result gave Fury a clear win in his return bout.

After the decision, Fury took the microphone and addressed Joshua directly. “I want to give you the fight you’ve all been waiting for. I challenge you, Anthony Joshua, next. Do you accept my challenge?” The crowd reacted as Fury continued to press for a response. He repeated the call and asked Joshua to answer in the moment.

Anthony Joshua Responds from Ringside and Rejects a Face-Off

Joshua remained at ringside and did not step into the ring. When asked to respond, he delivered a calm statement. “Tyson, you’re chasing attention,” Joshua said. “I’ve never had a problem getting in the ring with you. I beat you when we were younger, and after watching you tonight, I’ll do it again.”

He continued by stating that he would not be directed in public. “You won’t tell me what to do. I’ve been after this fight for years. When you’re ready, come see me with your terms. I’m in control.”

Joshua also addressed how a potential fight would be arranged. “I’m here to fight, not for attention. Contracts will be sent, we’ll go through everything properly, and you’ll likely see us in the ring next.” His response ended the possibility of an immediate face-off inside the ring.

Focus Shifts to Negotiations for a Potential Fight

The exchange highlighted the ongoing situation between the two heavyweights. Fury and Joshua have been linked to a possible fight for several years. Both fighters have held world titles and remain key figures in the division.

Recent talks involve boxing officials and promoters working toward a potential event later in 2026. Turki Alalshikh is among those involved in discussions around major fights. Fury has stated he is ready to proceed, while Joshua’s comments indicate he expects formal negotiations before any agreement.

Saturday’s events combined action in the ring with developments outside it. Fury secured a clear victory and used the moment to call for a major fight. Joshua responded by outlining his position and the process he expects to follow. The situation now moves toward negotiations as both sides consider the next step.