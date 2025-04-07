Boxing tonight: Start times, and TV info for this week’s fights on DAZN, ESPN, and more

Wondering if there is any boxing tonight? Well, look no further, as we have you covered with all the key information for the upcoming pro boxing schedule this week, including fights on DAZN, ESPN, and more.

Boxing Tonight: April 7

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis on DAZN

On April 12, undefeated welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis is back in action when he looks to unify the IBF and WBA belts in a clash with fellow champion Eimantas Stanionis.

How to watch Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis on April 12

The event takes place on Saturday, April 12

The fight will go down inside the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ

The card begins at 8:00 PM ET

Ennis vs. Stanionis airs exclusively on DAZN

Ennis vs. Stanionis fight card

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis, 12 rounds, IBF and WBA welterweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Arturo Popoca vs. Christian Carto, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo, 10 rounds, welterweights

Tahmir Smalls vs. Earl Bascome, 8 rounds, welterweights

Omari Jones vs. William Jackson, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

Francisco Rodriguez vs. Naheem Parker, 6 rounds, lightweights

Zaquin Moses vs. Alex Pallette, 4 rounds, junior lightweights

Hendri Cedeno vs. Idalberto Umara on DAZN

Fast-rising 140-pounder Hendri Cedeno returns on April 18 to headline a DAZN card in Orlando. “La Buzuca” will be looking to move to 16-0 when he takes on Cuban veteran Idalberto Umara.

How to watch Hendri Cedeno vs. Idalberto Umara on April 18

The event takes place on Saturday, April 18

The fight will go down inside the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL

The card begins at 8:00 PM ET

Cedeno vs. Umara airs exclusively on DAZN

Cedeno vs. Umara fight card

Hendri Cedeno vs. Idalberto Umara, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Kevin Hayler Brown vs. Esteuri Suero, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Dajuan Calloway, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Lenier Pero vs. Detrailous Webster, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Christopher Diaz vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Abel Gonzalez vs. Ryan Wilczak, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Roberto Rivera vs. Ulises Carvajal, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Carlos Lebron vs. Jose Leon, 4 rounds, junior featherweights

Jobed Collazo vs. Erion Johnson, 4 rounds, lightweights

Upcoming boxing schedule on DAZN, ESPN, and more

Dalton Smith vs. Mathieu Germain on DAZN

The fight action on DAZN for April 19 begins at 5:00 PM ET when unbeaten English star Dalton Smith returns to the ring for a clash with Canadian veteran Mathieu Germain.

How to watch Dalton Smith vs. Mathieu Germain on April 19

The event takes place on Saturday, April 19

The fight will go down inside Canon Medical Arena in Yorkshire, England

The card begins at 5:00 PM ET

Smith vs. Germain airs exclusively on DAZN

Smith vs. Germain fight card

Dalton Smith vs. Mathieu Germain, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Ishmael Davis vs. Ryan Kelly, 12 rounds, junior middleweights

Josh Warrington vs. Asad Asif Khan, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Josh Padley vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweights

Giorgio Visioli vs. Kane Baker, 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Joe Howarth vs. Mario Valenzuela Portillo, 6 rounds, lightweights

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweights

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marylyn Badillo on DAZN

Credit: Golden Boy

On April 19, Golden Boy promotes a card on DAZN that will be headlined by a huge undisputed flyweight title bout when Gabriela Fundora defends her thrown against fellow undefeated fighter Marilyn Badillo.

How to watch Gabriela Fundora vs. Marylyn Badillo on April 19

The event takes place on Saturday, April 19

The fight will go down inside Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California

The card begins at 9:00 PM ET

Fundora vs. Badillo airs exclusively on DAZN

Fundora vs. Badillo fight card

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo, 10 rounds, for undisputed flyweight championship

Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia Perez, 12 rounds, junior middleweights

Boxing tonight FAQs

Where can I stream PPV boxing?

You can stream PPV boxing through a variety of services, including DAZN, ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube, PPV.com, etc. The matches offered on each service will differ, along with the prices.

Can you watch PPV online?

Yes, you can enjoy PPV boxing tonight through a variety of services and websites. DAZN, ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and PPV.com are all streaming options. Each service provides its own exclusive events to view and enjoy.

Does Amazon Prime have PPV?

Yes, Amazon has pay-per-view events. You can find upcoming PPV events in the “Live and upcoming events” section on the Prime Video homepage or by searching for a specific event. PPV events will be marked with a yellow shopping bag icon.