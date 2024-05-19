Troubling Boston Celtics news on Kristaps Porzingis injury status for Eastern Conference Finals

Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics earned themselves some rest ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals by knocking out the Cleveland Cavaliers early. However, in advance of a matchup against the winner of the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks, it appears Kristaps Porzingis isn’t headed for an immediate return.

Porzingis exited Game 4 against the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs with a calf injury, but the team later ruled it an Achilles injury. The All-Star forward was ruled out for the Eastern Conference Semifinals after being diagnosed with a rich soleus strain.

Kristaps Porzingis stats (2023-’24): 20.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 51.6% FG, 37.5% 3PT

Initially, Boston hoped that Porzingis would return for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals. However, with the team making its final matchup preparations before hosting the first game of the battle to win the Eastern Conference, it already appears the star forward will be sidelined for a little while longer.

Appearing on NBA Countdown, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said that Porzingis is expected to miss Games 1 and 2 of the East Finals.

There is some good Celtics news on the injury front. Wojnarowski also reported that Boston is very optimistic that Porzingis will be cleared to return during the Eastern Conference Finals series, there just isn’t a clear timeline on which game that will be.

Fortunately for the Celtics, either opponent they face in the third round will be exhausted. If Indiana wins, it just came out of a brutal, seven-game series with the Knicks that was physical. If New York comes out on top, its roster is already depleted by injuries and heavy minutes played by the Knicks starters could lead to a steep drop in efficiency in a series against Boston.