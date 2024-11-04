Did Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum once ask for a trade? All-Star reveals surprising reason behind secret request

During a recent interview, NBA MVP candidate and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum revealed he once told his agent to request a trade early in his career.

Jayson Tatum is on a path to being one of the greatest players in Celtics history. The face of the franchise is only 26 years old but already has gone to five All-Star games and helped lead the team to a record 18th NBA championship earlier this year.

Tatum was the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has been everything the Celtics hoped for and much more. However, during a recent chat with the “Club 520” podcast the Boston superstar revealed a little-known trade request he made during his rookie season.

Jayson Tatum stats (2024-25): 30.3 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.9 SPG, 34% 3PT

Jayson Tatum wanted Boston Celtics to trade him after signing Gordon Hayward

“I get drafted, and then Gordon Hayward signed with the Celtics. I called my agent and I was like, ‘Yo, I’ve got to get traded,'” he recalled. “I’m in summer league before I ever play an NBA game [asking for a trade]. He was like, ‘Relax. Just wait it out. You’ve got to chill.’

“I’m trying to play. I didn’t get drafted to come off the bench and not start. He was like, ‘You’re in a great organization. They’re going to teach you how to play the right way.'”

Jayson Tatum contract: Five years, $313.9 million

Tatum’s fears were understandable. Hayward was an All-Star the season before and seemed to be a rising star in the game. Plus, the Boston Celtics gave him a four-year, $127.8 million deal in free agency. However, in his first game in Beantown, he suffered a broken tibia and dislocated ankle. He was never the same and it opened up a huge opportunity for Tatum.

The rest is history and the Celtics forward has become the top player on the best team in the NBA.

