Bobby Wagner visiting Baltimore Ravens, three other free agents they should sign

The Baltimore Ravens may have had Za’Darius Smith back out of a deal with them, but they could still add to their linebacker core by signing another Pro Bowl veteran. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler former Seattle Seahawks six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is visiting Baltimore, where he could sign a contract for 2022.

Wagner has long been a defensive captain for the Seahawks, racking up over 103 tackles for all 10 of his NFL seasons. Not only is he a machine in the middle, he’s also tallied 23.5 sacks in his career. But make no mistake, if the Ravens add him, he’ll continue playing middle linebacker, where he’s likely to play next to 2020 first-round pick Patrick Queen.

Adding Wagner would add another intimidating player to the defense, but the Ravens shouldn’t stop there. Here are three more players the organization should add via free agency this offseason.

Related: Projecting NFL free agent landing spots for best remaining players, including Rob Gronkowski, Tyrann Mathieu

3 Baltimore Ravens free agency targets, aside from Bobby Wagner

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens, like every other team in the NFL, has more needs than just at linebacker. They still need an edge-rusher, and they have obvious interest in adding to the position. Cornerback was an issue a season ago, allowing more passing yards than any other NFL team. They could also add a receiver, but the draft offers plenty of opportunities to do so. Otherwise, they also need to replace Bradley Bozeman at center, and have little depth to replace him immediately.

Here are three potential free agents the Ravens could still land this offseason.

JC Tretter – Aside from adding Wagner, wooing Tretter to Baltimore might be atop the Ravens’ wish list this offseason. Selecting Tyler Linderbaum is another option at No. 14, but they may wish to target another position, depending on how the board stacks up. Tretter is above-average in pass pro, in addition to being a strong run blocker. He’d be a fantastic pickup who can make an immediate impact while becoming a core member of their offensive line.

Jadeveon Clowney – As mentioned, the Ravens still need another edge rusher. Clowney can get to the quarterback and then some. He also has 12 forced fumbles, 86 TFLs and even an interception in his eight-year NFL career. Still just 29 years old, Clowney has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Patrick Peterson – The Ravens were embarrassed on defense a season ago, which doesn’t happen often in Baltimore. They’re likely to add some youth at the cornerback position, but they could just as easily opt for a proven player such as an eight-time Pro Bowl coverage corner like Patrick Peterson.

Related: Bobby Wagner visiting the Los Angeles Rams, 3 reasons it makes sense