Atlanta Falcons rookie shocking veterans with ‘ridiculous’ highlight-filled start in training camp

The Atlanta Falcons surprised many by taking Bijan Robinson with the eighth pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Texas star is quickly showing why it might have been a very smart decision.

One of the biggest stories in the NFL over the last month has been the continued decline in value for running backs around the league. It was a major narrative in free agency as well as at New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders training camps. As those organizations confronted star running backs unhappy with their pay rate.

However, the topic has also been a major storyline at the NFL Draft for years as running backs being selected in the opening round has become far more infrequent than it has been over the history of the event. However, the Atlanta Falcons broke away from the ongoing trend of taking backs in later rounds by making the bold decision to use their first-round selection on Texas star Bijan Robinson.

As talented as seems to be, there are some that saw the move as a risk. Especially since Atlanta already had a strong rushing attack in 2022. However, so far in training camp, the 21-year-old continues to dazzle fans in attendance and his teammates.

Atlanta Falcons record (2022): 7-10

Over the first couple of weeks of camp, several videos of Robinson making highlight-reel catches has made their way on social media. However, teammate Chris Lindstrom claims that is nearly a daily occurrence and when the players watch the videos after practice they become even more stunning.

“You see at least one or two ridiculous plays every day,” the offensive guard told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently. “And then you go back to the film and they are even more impressive. You don’t have a full appreciation for them at the moment.”

Bijan Robinson is the real deal😳

Not only has Robinson looked impressive in camp running the ball out of the backfield, but his ability to break down NFL-level defenders in the passing game has given Atlanta Falcons fans reason to believe they could have the next great modern NFL running back on their hands.

