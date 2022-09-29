Ranking the 10 best Phoenix Suns players of all time, including Devin Booker

azcentral sports via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Phoenix Suns are currently one of the best teams in the NBA. The Suns were added to the league as an expansion team in 1968. Since then, they’ve had a plethora of great players. The Suns have won three Western Conference titles over the years. And even though they haven’t won it all, the team has done tremendous things over the years that resulted in significant success.

When it comes to talent, the Suns have had an abundance of it through the years. Out of all the players that have donned a jersey in the desert, here are th 10 best Phoenix Suns players of all-time.

10. Paul Westphal

In an era where big men ruled the league, Paul Westphal made a name for himself when he was with the Phoenix Suns. After spending his first three seasons with the Boston Celtics, Westphal was traded to the Sun and became an icon.

Paul Westphal stats (1972-84): 15.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 50% shooting, 28% 3-point

In his first season in the desert, Westphal helped the team reach its first NBA Finals. However, they lost to Westphal’s former team, the Boston Celtics. After that, the 6-foot-4 guard made it into the All-Star game, and made five consecutive appearances in the event. The scoring guard was also the first champion of the NBA All-Star Weekend H-O-R-S-E Competition.

Westphal ended his career as a five-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA performer and a champion with the Boston Celtics.

9. Shawn Marion

While Amar’e Stoudemire and Steve Nash received all the glory during the 2000s, Shawn Marion was the piece that made the Suns’ system work. Nicknamed “The Matrix,” Marion was an unforgettable star for the Suns.

Marion was the ninth pick in the 1999 NBA Draft and slowly developed into one of the premier talents in the league. In his fourth season, he became an All-Star and guarded Michael Jordan during the last minutes of the 2003 All-Star Game. When Nash returned to the Suns, Marion became their third option, and was one of their defensive specialists. His insane motor helped the team win a ton of games.

Shawn Marions stats (with the Phoenix Suns): 18.4 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 48% shooting

Marion’s stint with the Suns ended with four All-Star appearances and two All-NBA nods. Marion became the franchise leader in defensive rebounds with 4,927. Although he didn’t win the NBA championship in Phoenix, fans rooted for him to win when he was with the Dallas Mavericks.

8. Connie Hawkins

Like some of the players on this list, Connie Hawkins only spent a few seasons with the team. “The Hawk” joined the Phoenix Suns in 1969 after his final year in the American Basketball Association (ABA).

Hawkins had an incredible start to his career in Phoenix. He immediately averaged 24.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his first year with the Suns baack in 1969-70. The 6-foot-8 swingman was an All-Star in all of his four seasons with the Suns. Hawkins led the Suns to the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would push the series to seven games. In an era where Wilt Chamberlain dominated, The Hawk held was able to hold his ground. In 1992, Connie Hawkins was inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

7. Tom Chambers

Before the high-flying highlights of Stoudemire, Tom Chambers was the first to posterize his opponents on a nightly basis. Like Charles Barkley, Chambers only spent a few seasons with the Phoenix Suns. But it was an unforgettable five years.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Chambers was one of the few players with an unbelievable skillset. He was a forward who could soar over the defense, and was skilled enough to knock down threes on some occasions. During his five-year stretch in the Valley, Chambers was an All-Star for three straight years. Interestingly, Chambers had an iconic 60-point performance against his former team, the Seattle Supersonics.

Tom Chambers stats (with the Phoenix Suns): 20.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 46% shooting, 31% 3-point

Many are campaigning for the Basketball Hall of Fame to induct Tom Chambers. Hopefully, he’ll achieve that feat soon. For now, he’ll have to settle for being one of the best Phoenix Suns players of all-time.

6. Amar’e Stoudemire

During the 2000s, Amar’e Stoudemire was one of the top talents in the league. His high-flying theatrics drew a ton of attention, including my own.

Stoudemire was an exhilarating player. His gravity-defying dunks served as a period to Steve Nash’s out-of-this-world passes. When Stoudemire won the NBA Rookie of the Year award back in 2002-03, he became the first player to win it after getting drafted out of high school. His duo with Nash helped lead the Suns to multiple playoff appearances and insipire modern offenses.

STAT’s talent and on-court greatness will forever live in the hearts of Suns fans. As for the Suns’ organization, it’s never too late to induct Amar’e Stoudemire into their Ring of Honor.

5. Devin Booker

While he’s still young, Devin Booker has shown everyone that he belongs in the elite squad of Suns players. The scoring guard out of Kentucky deserves to be recognized as one of the best players to play for the Phoenix franchise.

Booker is about to enter his eighth season as an NBA player, and a ton of optimism around him. The three-time All-Star concluded the 2021-22 season fourth in the MVP race. Booker looks motivated to carry his team to the next level for the upcoming season. There’s a lot to be desired in his flawless games, and he’s just 25-years old.

Devin Booker stats (career): 23.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 4.7 APG ,46% shooting, 36% 3-point

With Devin Booker’s talent and focus to compete at a high level, he is destined for greatness. Who knows, he might end up sitting atop the list of the best Phoenix Suns players of all-time when all is said and done.

4. Kevin Johnson

In every dynamic duo, there’s a Batman and a Robin. During the 90s, the Suns had Charles Barkley as their Batman and Kevin Johnson was his reliable sidekick.

K.J. was a quick, fearless guard with an incredible feel for the game. Johnson won the 1988-89 Most Improved Player award, and he didn’t slow down after that. In the desert, the 6-foot-1 guard made the All-Star team three times and consistently made the playoffs after his rookie season. Johnson is still the franchise leader in free throws made and attempted. The Suns retired his jersey number back in 2001.

3. Walter Davis

If you’re ever wondering who the all-time leader in points is for the Phoenix Suns, the answer is Walter Davis. Dubbed as “Sweet D,” Davis started his NBA career with the Suns on a high note.

In his rookie season, Davis made the All-Star Game back in the 1977-78 season. Davis ended his rookie campaign with the Rookie of the Year award after an impressive NBA start. Sweet D made the All-Star team six times during his 11-year run with the Suns. Although he didn’t take the team to the Finals, his scoring prowess was enough to get fans to their seats every time they watched him play.

Walter Davis stats (with the Phoenix Suns): 20.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.4 APG, 52% shooting

The six-time All-Star is still the all-time leader in points for the franchise with 15,666. He may be an underrated player for most fans, but his legacy lives on with the franchise.

2. Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley or “Chuck,” is a sure icon for Suns fans. While Barkley’s stint with the Phoenix Suns lasted only four seasons, fans still appreciate his time in Phoenix.

The Round Mound of Rebound spent eight seasons with the Sixers before ultimately demanding a trade. The request came after the Sixers missed the postseason in the 1991-92 season. Barkley got traded to the Phoenix Suns before the start of the 1992-93 season. With the Valley, he became an instant difference maker. The team won 62 games in Chuck’s first season. Barkley was awarded the NBA MVP after leading the team to their best record.

Charles Barkley stats (with the Phoenix Suns): 23.4 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 4.4 APG, 50% shooting

Barkley led the team to their second Finals appearance at the time. Although the team came up short, Suns fans still reminisce about their team’s incredible season. In 2004, the Phoenix Suns organization honored Sir Charles Barkley into their Ring of Honor.

1. Steve Nash

Steve Nash is the most recognizable player in Suns’ history. Although he was a bit of a late bloomer, it didn’t stop him from impacting the basketball court.

Nash spent six seasons with the Dallas Mavericks before returning to the Valley. Back with the Suns, Captain Canada quickly transformed the team into a contender. From 29 wins the previous year, Nash turned things around with a young Amar’e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion, winning 62 games in the 2004-05 season.

From there, Nash led the Suns to multiple playoff appearances. Unlike Barkley, Nash was unable to lead the team to the Finals. Still, the 6-foot-3 guard from Santa Clara University racked up six All-Star appearances, two MVP awards and became the franchise leader in assists with 6,997. Steve Nash left a legacy like no other, revolutionizing the game of basketball and enabling him to top the list of the best Phoenix Suns players off all-time.