Jersey worn by Yankees icon Babe Ruth sold for record-shattering price, crushes recent Michael Jordan jersey sale

The jersey New York Yankees icon Babe Ruth wore when he called his legendary World Series shot crushed all previous records for memorabilia sales this week.

There is no greater name in the history of sports than Yankees legend Babe Ruth. He revolutionized baseball during an incomparable career that saw him set new records for many statistical categories. However, “The Great Bambino” also delivered specific seminal moments that have lived forever.

The most notable was during Game 3 of the 1932 World Series. While at the plate, Ruth shockingly pointed his bat at the stands to gesture that he was about to take the next pitch deep. Like a true titan of sports, he called his shot and smashed a homer into center field off Chicago Cubs pitcher Charlie Root.

The jersey he wore on that day recently went on auction with many speculating it would break records for sports memorabilia sales. It did exactly that on Saturday, and emphatically. Babe Ruth’s game-worn jersey from the ’32 World Series sold for an absurd $24.12 million. It was a massive jump in sale price after the jersey sold for just $940,000 in 2005.

Babe Ruth stats (Career): .342 AVG, .474 OBP, .690 SLG, 1.164 OPS, 714 HR, 2,214 RBI, 2,174 R

Babe Ruth jersey sale tops previous sports memorabilia record by $12 million

The shocking total — which may never be broken — is double the amount of the previous record for sports memorabilia at auction. The previous record holder was a rare 1952 Topps Micky Mantle card that sold for $12.6 million just two years ago.

When it comes to sales of game-worn jerseys, the price for Ruth’s Game 3 jersey was $14 million more than a Michael Jordan jersey that raked in just over $10 million in 2022. “His Airness” wore that piece of memorabilia in Game 1 of the Chicago Bulls’ eventual 1998 NBA Finals series win over the Utah Jazz.

