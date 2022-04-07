Australian five-star guard Tyrese Proctor chooses Duke

Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2023 five-star guard Tyrese Proctor of Australia committed to Duke on Thursday.

Proctor, who attended the Canberra (Australia) NBA Global Academy, picked the Blue Devils over Arizona and professional paths.

The commitment further established Duke with the top-ranked recruiting class in 2023. Jon Scheyer, who has taken over as head coach for the retiring Mike Krzyzewski, already had commitments from five-star guards Caleb Foster and Jared McCain, as well as four-star power forward Sean Stewart.

The Blue Devils also own the No. 1 class in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports’ composite ranking.

Proctor is ranked ninth overall in his class and No. 2 among combo guards, per 247Sports.

“Ever since I first stepped on the campus it felt like home,” Proctor told 247Sports. “The coaching staff there and the people, it really is a brotherhood. It feels like a family away from home.”

–Field Level Media