Australia champion Brodie Kostecki in no hurry for full time NASCAR switch

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Richard Childress views newly crowned Australian Supercars Series champion Brodie Kostecki as a future NASCAR contender but that could still be several years away.

Childress was in the country when Kostecki claimed his first championship earlier in the month and expressed a desire to team up for a handful of Cup races this season as part of an overall alliance with Erebus Motorsports.

That partnership could also see Kyle Busch compete in the prestigious Adelaide 500 next season, too.

Kostecki made his Cup Series debut over the summer at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course but he is more interested right now in completing a checklist in Supercars.

“I want to win it next year,” said Kostecki of the Supercars championship in a Speedcafe report. “And obviously, there’s Bathurst (1000) and a few other races I want to win as well. So, I’ll just take it as it comes, but yeah, I’ve got plenty of unfinished business here.”

He qualified on pole for the Bathurst 1000 with co-driver David Russell but finished second overall in that race and the Adelaide 500.

Childress took to the Adelaide 500 race broadcast to detail his prospective plans for Kostecki, who spent several years as a teenager in the United States racing NASCAR’s short track scene.

“Hopefully we can race him two or three [times] on the road courses,” Childress told the Fox Sports broadcast of his ambitions. “But I want to run him on an oval, he’s raced on them earlier in his career. The schedules have to coordinate; I’ve got a couple in mind that I’d like him to run – we’re looking at Watkins Glen and Sonoma – because he’d do well there.”’

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.