Atlanta Dream defeat Dallas Wings for 3rd straight win

After losing their first two games of the season, the Atlanta Dream have pulled a complete 180 beating the Dallas Wings 101-95 their third win in a row. They are currently tied with the Seattle Storm for the longest active win streak in the WNBA.

Tiffany Hayes led the Dream with 26 points on 69% shooting, followed by Chennedy Carter, who finished with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists. Courtney Williams struggled from the field, shooting 29%, but was still effective recording 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Monique Billings came off the bench to put up a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale each scored 24 points for the Dallas Wings. Kayla Thorton finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists while Tyasha Harris had 10 points off the bench.

Dallas Wings 2021 No. 1 overall pick Charli Collier played just under 10 minutes finishing with only three points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, their second overall pick, Awak Kuier, made her season debut playing over six minutes finishing with just one point on 0-of-2 shooting.

The first quarter was hotly contested with neither team able to take full control of the game ending with the Atlanta Dream leading 31-29. Marina Mabrey scored 10 points for the Wings.

With the game tied at 38 and 7:39 remaining in the first half, the Dream scored seven unanswered points shifting the momentum in their favor. They went into the halftime locker room leading 53-47.

The Dream expanded on their second quarter run by scoring the first six points in the third quarter pushing their lead to double digits. Although the Wings continued to fight bringing the lead down to three points, the Dream continued to coast going into the fourth quarter up seven.

Both teams struggled from the field to begin the fourth quarter only making one shot between them in the first three minutes. Like in the fourth quarter, the Wings were not able to put together a run to put the result of the game in doubt only managing to get the lead down to four points in the final seconds.