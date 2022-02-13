New Denver Broncos bidder? Antonio Brown wants Kanye West to buy Broncos team

Purchasing a football team is an incredibly rare opportunity, it’s one few will ever have the chance to do. With just 32 NFL franchises in existence, it’s not like they up for sale very often. That changes this offseason when the Denver Broncos are fully expected to be put up for sale shortly. Notably, Antonio Brown suggests Kanye West should toss his hat in the ring.

How realistic is AB’s idea for Kanye to buy the Broncos? We take a look in this article.

Does Kanye West have the scratch to buy Denver Broncos?

Being that they’re the latest professional football franchise to hit the market, the Denver Broncos sale is expected to be the most expensive NFL team purchase yet. This is no small feat, considering when David Tepper purchased the Carolina Panthers in 2018, he coughed up a whopping $2.275 billion to purchase his team.

Many suggest the Broncos sale could reach and possibly surpass $4 billion.

Should he actually think about pursuing a Broncos purchase, Kanye West would have several other competitors. Some of those include the legendary Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. Otherwise, a much more likely bidder is Byron Allen, who’s a very wealthy individual involved in entertainment and media.

Meanwhile Antonio Brown recently became the president of Donda Sports, which is Kanye West’s company that prioritizes providing “professional and wellness support” to athletes. So far, AB is the only athlete to sign on with Donda, but that figures to change in time.

Shortly after becoming president of Donda, AB took to Twitter to campaign Kanye West, more specifically Donda Sports to submit a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos.

What is Kanye West’s net worth? It’s been hard to nail down. CNN reported in March of 2021 that the hip hop artist who also has a knack for fashion is worth an estimated $6.6 billion. Meanwhile Forbes suggests ‘Ye is worth $1.8 billion.

Who knows if he has the spare capital needed to bid on the Broncos, but if he did seek an opportunity to own the team, which he’s shown no interest in yet, West would become the first Black majority owner of an NFL team.