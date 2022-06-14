Andrew Wiggins shows out for the Golden State Warriors as NBA world reacts

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins put up one of the best performances we’ve seen from the former No. 1 pick during his up-and-down career Monday night.

With Golden State needing a home win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics to take a 3-2 lead, “Maple Jordan” delivered big time.

The embattled wing scored a team-high 26 points while grabbing 13 rebounds in what was a tremendous all-around performance.

Despite struggling from distance (missed all six of his three-pointers), Wiggins’ athleticism showed up in a big way. He also played elite defense against the likes of Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (nine combined turnovers).

For Andrew Wiggins, this represented a second consecutive coming-out party on the NBA’s grandest of stages. Remember, he scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in Golden State’s Game 4 win over the Celtics in Boston.

With that said, Wiggins was on a completely different level inside the Chase Center Monday night en route to pulling the Warriors to within one win of their fourth NBA title in eight years.

"Momma there goes that man"



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/huNPRYfW5x — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2022

Andrew Wiggins glides to the rim for the finish!



Q4 action on ABC pic.twitter.com/VSpYtJ3L1T — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2022

Andrew Wiggins led the @warriors to the 1st half lead with 16 points! #DubNation



🏀 16 PTS | 7 REB



2nd half coming up next on ABC pic.twitter.com/ImUlw8JL5x — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2022

For an unassuming Wiggins, this performance had to feel good. He’s making the haters eat crow in finally living up to the expectations that came with being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Andrew Wiggins stats (2022 NBA Finals): 18.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 45% shooting

While it’s still highly likely Stephen Curry wins the NBA Finals MVP if the Warriors come out on top, Wiggins has put his name in the conversation with his great all-around play.

Related: Winners and losers from Warriors Game 5 victory in the NBA Finals

NBA world reacts to Andrew Wiggins’ Game 5 performance

Wiggins was awesome tonight. Lots to unpack tomorrow on @FirstTake — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) June 14, 2022

From Unvaxxed to Worth the Luxury Tax: The Andrew Wiggins story — Varoon Bose (@varoonbose) June 14, 2022

Wiggins stealing Steph Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/7j0sRuvoHw — buckets (@buckets) June 14, 2022

Wiggins' and-1 finish through the lens of our #PhantomCam 💪 #DubNation takes a 3-2 series lead pic.twitter.com/qYfEDREwfA — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2022

Andrew Wiggins received a ton of criticism when he was named an All-Star starter (including from me).



Give the man his damn flowers. 💐 pic.twitter.com/31Si3Vd3dE — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 14, 2022

Wait a second: Is it possible Andrew Wiggins is going to pull a 2015 Iggy and win Finals MVP out from under Steph? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 14, 2022

Steve Kerr told me a few years ago when they got Andrew Wiggins, “Andrew doesn’t have to be the best player for us. He just has to be the third or fourth or fifth best play for us.”



This has been fun to watch. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 14, 2022

Deepest team wins. It’s okay if Steph Curry isn’t having a Steph Curry night when you have everyone else step up. Major emphasis on Wiggins. Showed up and showed out — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 14, 2022

what did Jimmy Butler do to Andrew Wiggins in that Minnesota practice? — Wobdrew Wiggins (@WorldWideWob) June 14, 2022