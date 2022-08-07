Andrew Vaughn, White Sox top Rangers to split series

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn had three hits, including a two-run home run, and Luis Robert delivered a two-run double to power the Chicago White Sox to an 8-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

AJ Pollock, Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia each chipped in with three hits as part of Chicago’s 15-hit attack.

For Texas, Nathaniel Lowe homered, had three hits and drove in two runs.

With the win, the White Sox split the four-game series.

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (8-6) worked five innings, giving up one run on six hits, while collecting the win.

Texas’ Spencer Howard (2-4) was lifted after 3 1/3 innings, after allowing six runs, with five earned. The right-hander scattered eight hits and struck out three with a walk.

In the second inning, the White Sox took the lead on Pollock’s RBI single and never looked back. Josh Harrison, who walked, scored from second.

Chicago padded its lead to three runs in the second inning on Jose Abreu’s one-out single and Vaughn’s two-run home run to center.

The Rangers chipped back with a run in the third inning. Marcus Semien singled and Corey Seager walked, setting up Lowe’s run-scoring single to right.

In the fourth inning, Chicago capitalized on Seager’s error at shortstop, which allowed Garcia to reach. Pollock doubled and Robert ripped a two-run double to right, ending Howard’s afternoon.

Left-hander Brett Martin entered, and allowed an RBI single to Eloy Jimenez, increasing the White Sox’s lead to 6-1.

In the sixth inning, Yoan Moncada walked with the bases full, picking up an RBI and accounting for Chicago’s seventh run.

The White Sox were without Tim Anderson on Sunday, who served the first of his two-game suspension for making contact with umpire Nick Mahrley on July 29. MLB announced Sunday that Anderson’s appeal of his three-game suspension was reduced to two games. The shortstop also will sit the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Kansas City to complete his suspension.

