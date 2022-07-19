Andrej Sekera announces retirement after 16 seasons

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Unrestricted free agent defenseman Andrej Sekera has played his last game in the NHL.

“My hockey career is over,” Sekera told Slovakian newspaper SME. “I’ve had some offers as a free agent, but still I decided to quit. A big reason was my son had had some medical issues during the last year. After everything we went through, I realized the best would be if I devoted more time to my family. I thought maybe it would turn around somehow, but that did not happen.”

Sekera, 36, recorded four points (one goal, three assists) in 32 games with the Dallas Stars last season.

He has totaled 253 points (51 goals, 202 assists) in 842 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Carolina Hurricanes and Stars. He was selected by the Sabres in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft.

