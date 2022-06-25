Alvin Kamara expected to face a civil suit for alleged Las Vegas assault

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is likely to face a civil lawsuit this year for an alleged assault in Las Vegas, becoming the latest NFL star to face civil action for alleged major offenses that violate the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

While attending the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Kamara was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and charged with battery. He admitted to law enforcement that he struck a man multiple times, which caused an orbital fracture on his right eye and suffered significant swelling in the person’s face.

As the trial for the All-Pro running back gets continuously pushed back, he could be on the verge of facing a civil lawsuit from the man he is accused of striking repeatedly.

Alvin Kamara stats (2021): 898 rushing yards, 439 receiving yards, nine total touchdowns

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Darnell Greene intends to sue Kamara seeking financial damages for the injuries and trauma suffered in Las Vegas.

While specifics aren’t provided, Greene could seek compensation for his hospital stay, surgery and an anguish or mental and emotional trauma experienced as a result of the alleged incident. Kamara did admit to police that he struck Greene and surveillance video reportedly shows him punching and kicking him while on the ground.

The NFL’s conduct policies already contain language regarding suspensions for incidents of alleged battery and felony charges. At a minimum, Kamara could be looking at a six-game suspension to be served during the upcoming season.

While the NFL typically announces player suspensions before training camp, it’s possible the league could delay an announcement. Because Kamara is being charged criminally, he is a candidate to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. Until time missed on paid leave would not count towards a suspension.