While the Las Vegas Raiders made major changes to the offense, swapping out Derek Carr for Jimmy Garoppolo and trading Darren Waller, it was the defense that truly let the team down in their 6-11 season.

Finishing with the fewest turnovers forced, the fourth-most passing yards allowed, and the seventh-most points allowed, yeah, the Raiders had problems defensively.

So it’s not a stretch to think that a player such as Marcus Peters, a two-time All-Pro cornerback, could prove useful in the desert.

Peters, one of the best free agents available, has yet to take an official visit all offseason. But now, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the 30-year-old three-time Pro Bowl cornerback will be visiting the Raiders’ facility on Monday.

After spending the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Peters could bring some much-needed playmaking ability to coordinator Patrick Graham’s defense. While Peters only intercepted one pass in 13 games in 2022, he has picked off 32 passes in his career.

It remains to be seen just how much the seven-year NFL pro has left in the tank, but he could potentially join a defense that has a wide-open competition at cornerback this season, with David Long, Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson, Duke Shelley, and rookie fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett as the players expected to receive snaps.

