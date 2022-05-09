WATCH: Al Horford dunks on Giannis Antetokounmpo, gets tech after elbow to the face

Boston Celtics big man Al Horford is doing everything possible to keep his Boston Celtics in the series against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

On the other side, reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was putting up a tremendous performance in Game 4 of the series with the defending champs up 2-1.

That’s when Horford and the Greek Freak met in the low-post in the fourth quarter of Game 4. Horford drove to the lane and laid down a massive dunk on Giannis before elbowing the star Bucks forward in the face. He also let Giannis know exactly how he felt about the dunk.

Al Horford SLAM to tie it up 💥 pic.twitter.com/bxGXaGK2Yd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 10, 2022

After going to review, officials on hand inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee called Al Horford for a technical. It wasn’t deemed a flagrant 1 because it happened after the play.

In hilarious fashion, Horford tied the game up two times on the same possession. After tying it up at 80, Horford watched the Bucks hit the technical. He then nailed the And-1 to tie the game up at 81.

Mere minutes later, Horford nailed a three-pointer to give his Celtics a three-point lead. That put him up to 24 points for the game.

Remember, it was back in Game 3 that a resurrected Al Horford dropped 22 points and 16 rebounds in a narrow loss to the Bucks.