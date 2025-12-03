With 2025 drawing to a close, several former AEW champions may be nearing the end of their current contracts, leading to increased speculation about potential moves to WWE in 2026. From the company’s very first World Champion to a pair of former Tag Team Champions, WWE could potentially see an influx of high-profile talent from AEW in the new year.

Here are five former AEW Champions who could be set to sign with WWE.

Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs is still seen as a rising star in professional wrestling, having previously held the AEW TNT Championship and currently being one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe. With his impressive size and stature, Hobbs would be a significant acquisition for WWE and could immediately establish a main event presence.

Although there are no specific reports regarding when Hobbs’ current contract with AEW is set to expire, the talented star would certainly have options when the time comes, proving he can rise to the occasion in both singles and tag team action.

Private Party

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) have been conspicuously absent from AEW television since they lost their titles back in January 2025. While earlier reports suggested their contracts might have ended over the summer, it appears the duo remains under contract with Tony Khan’s company for the time being.

However, there is reported interest from WWE in signing the pair, suggesting it could be a matter of time before the duo joins the rebuilding NXT tag team division. Boasting TV-ready characters and an interactive fan entrance, Private Party could become top stars in NXT in 2026.

Saraya

Even before she officially departed AEW in March 2025, there was already speculation about former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya making a return to WWE. Should she choose to return, she would likely revert to her Paige persona and could be an amazing surprise entrant in a future Royal Rumble match.

With the 2026 Royal Rumble set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time, it would make sense for both the men’s and women’s matches to be heavily reliant on surprise appearances and nostalgic favorites. A return to the ring for Saraya could lead to a whole new chapter in her rivalry and friendship with AJ Lee in WWE.

Chris Jericho

The first-ever AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho, could soon be headed back to WWE as his contract is expected to expire at the end of 2025. Reports suggest an imminent return for Jericho is planned in the build to WrestleMania 42. He could arrive as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, which will be the annual event’s Riyadh debut, or ring in the new year on the January 2 edition of SmackDown.

While it remains to be seen what the latest iteration of the versatile star may emerge, fans are anticipating a return to WWE in the near future.

Britt Baker

Britt Baker’s prolonged absence from AEW has fueled speculation about her future with the company. Tony Khan recently addressed her status during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, confirming his fondness for Baker and suggesting she could return in the near future.

However, Baker has been largely quiet about her absence, contract status, or plans for the future. Although she is seemingly unavailable to leap at the moment, she could someday follow in the footsteps of Jade Cargill and Mariah May (now Blake Monroe) and sign with WWE.