If you are a well-known wrestler who wants to get a paycheck “not to work,” WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes AEW is the place for you.

Without a shadow of doubt, AEW is the No. 2 wrestling promotion in the world. In just six years, the company has done some impressive things to stamp its place as one of the best in the industry. Much of that success is due to the work of some elite talent in the prime of their careers, like The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland.

However, many industry greats have worked for AEW in front of and behind the cameras. Including WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry, Arn Anderson, Ric Flair, and Edge. Although there are doubts about whether AEW got their bang for their buck when it comes to some of those names.

Booker T on AEW: ‘They pay you not to work’

Not because those legends didn’t want to work, but more the company just didn’t know how to properly use their talent and knowledge. In the end, they were getting paid just to hang around. It’s something former WWE and WCW champion Booker T joked about during a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast.

“I wish they had AEW around when I was doing this thing,” he quipped. “I’d have just camped out, made me a little tent. I wouldn’t have been going nowhere, man, because I’m serious, they pay you not to work in AEW.

“Ric Flair’s still under contract from what I’ve been hearing. What has he done?” Booker T asked. “What has Ric Flair done for AEW? It’s a safe haven. It’s definitely a retirement spot if you’re looking to wrap this thing up the right way. I get it, man. Seriously.”