Aaron Rodgers says ‘communication’ is biggest issue between him and Green Bay Packers receivers

Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers seems to like his 2022 wide receiver corps. However, he plans to hold them to a high standard, and he believes communicating that and much more will help them bounce back from a disappointing performance in Week 1.

The Packers had a forgettable showing in their season-opening loss to division rivals the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday. Rodgers was sacked four times, he threw for less than 200 yards for the first time in what seems like forever, and his young group of wide receivers did not deliver in key moments. Dropping several passes and making Green Bay fans miss Allen Lazard, and their former Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams.

Related: Packers schedule – Aaron Rodgers and Co. looking to avoid meltdown Week 2

What makes it all seem like a worrisome situation is that a disconnect between the franchise QB and his pass catchers seemed to start during the summer. Rodgers publicly criticized his wideouts for their play in camp and during the preseason at one point, and that eventually led to Packers wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator Jason Vrabel calling for a meeting between the signal-caller and his receivers to clear the air on the disconnect between them.

Aaron Rodgers on Green Bay Packers receivers: ‘They want to please, they want to do the right thing, and they care’

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers can not start their 2022 campaign 0-2. Especially with a winnable matchup against the Chicago Bears in their home opener on Sunday Night Football, and the whole NFL nation watching. That’s why Rodgers told Madison.com on Thursday that getting on the “same frequency” with his receivers in “direct conversations” is the primary objective this week. As they look to rewrite the wrong of a disastrous seven-point showing in Week 1.

Aaron Rodgers stats (2021): 4,115 passing yards, 37 TD, 4 INT, 111.9 rating

“There’s a standard I’m going to hold these guys to because I believe in them, but also there’s a patience that comes with the inexperience. I think I’ve learned how to balance that. But the direct conversations are the best way. These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, and they care about it. I’m going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them, and at the core of it is just communication. . . . At the end of the day, that’s how that trust is built, through that direct communication.” Aaron rodgers on WR communication problems

Rodgers is in year one of a massive three-year, $150.8 million record deal he signed with Green Bay during the offseason.