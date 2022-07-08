76ers seal bye in NBA 2K League playoffs

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

76ers GC clinched a first-round bye in the NBA 2K League playoffs thanks to a 64-55 win over NetsGC on Friday in 5v5 Seed Weeks action.

The 76ers sit in first place in the Eastern Conference with 15 points after a victory led by Andre “Dre” Marshall, who had 20 points and six assists. Connor “Shotz” Rodrigues logged 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Nets.

In other Friday action, Grizz Gaming lost their opportunity to qualify directly to the playoffs after a 78-61 loss to Heat Check Gaming. Josue “FutureClutch” Acosta-Gomez paced the Heat with 28 points, while Joshua “Spartxn” McHatten put up 20 points for the Grizz.

Elsewhere on Friday, Kings Guard Gaming routed Jazz Gaming 79-58, the Gen.G Tigers dumped Knicks Gaming 67-54, Cavs Legion GC downed Pacers Gaming 74-65, DUX Infinitos topped Lakers Gaming 72-64 and T-Wolves Gaming beat Warriors Gaming Squad 80-70.

In Seed Weeks, the NBA 2K League teams are fighting to clinch automatic playoff spots, which go to the top five teams in each conference. The squads that miss that target are headed for The Ticket tournament, where the winners will earn the last postseason berth in each conference.

Seed Weeks play continues Tuesday with eight games:

–T-Wolves Gaming vs. Raptors Uprising GC

–Blazer5 Gaming vs. Bucks Gaming

–Hornets Venom GT vs. Hawks Talon GC

–Pistons GT vs. Mavs Gaming

–Magic Gaming vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

–DUX Infinitos vs. Wizards District Gaming

–Pacers Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

–Heat Check Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings, with games played and points:

x-clinched playoff berth

EASTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. 76ers GC, 23, 15

x-2. Wizards District Gaming, 17, 14

x-3. Gen.G Tigers, 17, 12

4. Heat Check Gaming, 19, 9

5. Knicks Gaming, 18, 8

6. Raptors Uprising GC, 13, 6

7. NetsGC, 14, 6

8. Hawks Talon GC, 13, 5

9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 13, 5

10. Grizz Gaming, 15, 5

11. Magic Gaming, 12, 4

12. Hornets Venom GT, 12, 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. T-Wolves Gaming, 20, 18

x-2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 17, 12

x-3. Lakers Gaming, 19, 11

4. Jazz Gaming, 15, 9

5. Kings Guard Gaming, 15, 8

6. Bucks Gaming, 16, 8

7. DUX Infinitos, 14, 7

8. Mavs Gaming, 17, 7

9. Cavs Legion GC, 13, 4

10. Pacers Gaming, 13, 3

11. Pistons GT, 13, 3

12. Blazer5 Gaming, 12, 2

–Field Level Media