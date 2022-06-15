3 community squads pull upsets in NBA 2K League’s Switch Open

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Three community teams upset NBA 2K League squads on Tuesday as group play began in the three-on-three Switch Open.

Dreamshakers swept Knicks Gaming 3-0, Handlez cruised past Blazer5 Gaming 3-0, and Green Beanz edged Grizz Gaming 3-2.

In other opening-night results, 76ers GC nipped Magic Gaming 3-2, Celtics Crossover Gaming routed Heat Check Gaming 3-0, Kings Guard Gaming toppled Pistons GT 3-1, Wizards District Gaming shaded Rim Runners 3-2, Pacers Gaming downed Jazz Gaming 3-2, Hornets Venom GT defeated the Gen.G Tigers 3-1, DUX Infinitos clawed past Team Clutch 3-2, Warriors Gaming Squad beat Dot Squad 3-1 and Mavs Gaming tripped Ankle Breakers 3-2.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying, plus community teams featuring 2K social media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through June 24, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, which is the start of bracket play that will run June 29-July 2 in-person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Switch Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

NBA 2K League — Switch Open group-play records

Group 1 (East)

Heat Check Gaming, 0-1

Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-0

Raptors Uprising GC

Team Smoke

Group 2 (East)

Dreamshakers, 1-0

76ers GC, 1-0

Knicks Gaming, 0-1

Magic Gaming, 0-1

Group 3 (East)

Green Beanz, 1-0

Hawks Talon GC, 0-0

NetsGC, 0-0

Grizz Gaming, 0-1

Group 4 (East)

Gen.G Tigers, 0-1

Hornets Venom GT, 1-0

Wizards District Gaming, 1-0

Rim Runners, 0-1

Group 5 (West)

DUX Infinitos, 1-0

Pistons GT, 0-1

Kings Guard Gaming, 1-0

Team Clutch, 0-1

Group 6 (West)

Warriors Gaming Squad, 1-0

Lakers Gaming, 0-0

Cavs Legion GC, 0-0

Dot Squad, 0-1

Group 7 (West)

Handlez, 1-0

Bucks Gaming, 0-0

T-Wolves Gaming, 0-0

Blazer5 Gaming, 0-1

Group 8 (West)

Mavs Gaming, 1-0

Pacers Gaming, 1-0

Ankle Breakers, 0-1

Jazz Gaming, 0-1

–Field Level Media