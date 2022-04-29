fbpx
Published April 29, 2022

Zion Williamson says he’d sign Pelicans’ extension

Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warm ups before game six against the Phoenix Suns of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Zion Williamson said he wouldn’t hesitate to sign an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason.

“Of course,” the forward said Friday, per ESPN. “I couldn’t sign it fast enough.”

Williamson, 21, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with a broken right foot, addressed the media for the first time since September.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson is eligible to sign a five-year, $181 million max rookie extension this summer.

Williamson, an All-Star in 2020-21, has played in just 85 career games, averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

–Field Level Media

