Zane Smith, Trackhouse split; paves way for Shane Van Gisbergen NASCAR promotion

The writing is on the wall that Shane Van Gisbergen is moving full-time to the NASCAR Cup Series next season.

Earlier on Friday during the race weekend at Daytona International Speedway, Trackhouse and Kaulig Racing announced that the Supercars ace turned NASCAR winner would add five races to his schedule at the highest level, meaning he would compete in seven of the final 12 races of the season.

Overall, his Cup races are Atlanta, Watkins, Glen, Talladega, Las Vegas, and Martinsville.

Kaulig Racing also added Daniel Dye to its full-time Xfinity Series roster for next season and confirmed there would not be a No. 97 car next season, the borrowed number as part of its alliance with Kaulig Racing.

By the end of the night, Trackhouse released a statement that it had released Zane Smith from a development contract that loaned him out to Spire Motorsports this season, a campaign that has not gone well for large parts of the year.

Smith confirmed it with his own statement.

“Obviously, I am disappointed that I’ve been put in a tough spot,” Smith said. “I am diligently exploring quality driving opportunities and hope to quickly wrap up my plans for next year. Meanwhile, kudos to our No. 71 Cup team. We’ve turned our year around this summer with top-20 finishes in the last 10 races, which includes a top-10 last weekend and a runner-up finish in Nashville.

“With more determination than ever, I will continue to do what I know best and that is to work hard, race my heart out, and prove myself. Thank you to everyone that has and continues to stand behind me.”

Smith is a leading candidate to return to Front Row Motorsports, where he claimed the 2022 Truck Series championship before leaving for the Spire/Trackhouse deal.

SVG is 12th in Xfinity Series points but leads the series with three wins, all on road courses, as he navigates his debut full-time NASCAR season.

Trackhouse will need a third charter to make room for Van Gisbergen but is expected to have purchased one of three made available from the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing.