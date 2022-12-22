YouTubeTV wins Sunday Ticket rights starting in ’23

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday Ticket is moving to YouTube TV subscription streaming service starting with the 2023 season.

Reports from multiple outlets pegged the exclusive, multi-year agreement at nearly $2 billion per year.

NFL Sunday Ticket carries each out-of-market regular-season game every week and launched in 1994, distributed on DirecTV’s satellite service since its inception.

In a joint release Thursday, the NFL said Sunday Ticket would be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV or standalone a-la-carte offering on YouTube Primetime Channels.

The NFL said in a statement on Thursday that carriage agreements with commercial establishments, such as bars and restaurants, are under discussion and driven by Google, which owns YouTube TV. Updated NFL Sunday Ticket product features and functionality will be announced ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the league said.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “For a number of years, we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

The NFL isn’t new to YouTube. The league has channels for all 32 NFL clubs, 10 official League channels including NFL Films, NFL Network, and the NFL’s Hispanic channel, Mundo NFL.

“As the ways fans enjoy NFL football evolve in a changing media landscape, partnerships with innovators like YouTube will ensure that more games are available to more fans,” said Robert Kraft, Owner of the New England Patriots and Chairman of the NFL’s Media Committee. “This partnership will grow our game for future generations and allow them to follow their favorite sport.”

YouTube TV subscription streaming service offers live and on-demand TV from over 100 channels through a simple and award-winning experience. Viewers have access to local and national live sports, breaking news, shows, movies, and more, and can tune in on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer).

