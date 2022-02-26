Yimmi Chara’s bicycle-kick goal lifts Timbers to draw with Revs

Feb 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) dribbles the ball against New England Revolution defender Brandon Bye (15) during the first half at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Yimmi Chara scored a bicycle-kick goal in the 78th minute as the Portland Timbers rallied for a 2-2 tie with the visiting New England Revolution in both teams’ Major League Soccer season opener Saturday night.

Dairon Asprilla also scored for the Timbers, who overcame 1-0 and 2-1 deficits in a driving rainstorm. Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic made five saves, including tipping a header from Adam Buksa just over the crossbar late in second-half stoppage time.

Brandon Bye and Sebastian Lletget scored for the Revolution.

Portland’s rally prevented Revolution coach Bruce Arena from breaking the league record for most regular-season victories. Arena has 240 wins, tied with the late Sigi Schmid.

Chara got the tying goal after Josecarlos Van Rankin’s cross from the right wing was headed high into the air by New England defender Andrew Farrell. The ball fell to Chara, whose overhead kick sent the ball just inside the right post.

The Revs opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Bye put a header from the top of the 6-yard box off the bottom of the crossbar and just over the goal line following a corner kick from Carles Gil, the league’s reigning MVP.

Asprilla tied the score in the 60th minute on a left-footed shot from 7 yards out after being put in alone on goalie Earl Edwards Jr. by a nifty pass from Santiago Moreno.

Lletget, acquired in the offseason from the Los Angeles Galaxy, restored New England’s lead just three minutes later, taking DeJuan Jones’ cross from the left wing and putting a one-timer from 10 yards out into the far-side netting.

Chara appeared to tie the score in the 69th minute but was ruled offside on his run down the right wing.

Edwards made three saves in his first MLS appearance since 2018. Edwards started in place of Matt Turner, who reportedly sustained a foot injury in a game with the U.S. national team earlier this month.

–Field Level Media