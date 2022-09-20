Yanks put Frankie Montas on IL; Harrison Bader to debut

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed right-hander Frankie Montas on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

In a corresponding move, the Yanks reinstated outfielder Harrison Bader from the 60-day injured list. Bader is set to make his Yankees debut Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s in the lineup in center field, batting seventh.

The Montas move is retroactive to Saturday. Montas is 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA since coming over to the Yankees at the trade deadline. On the season, he’s 5-12 with a 4.05 ERA with the Yankees and Oakland A’s.

Acquired by New York in a trade-deadline deal that sent pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, Bader hasn’t played since June because of plantar fasciitis.

Before the injury, Bader, 28, hit .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 72 games. He also stole 15 bases.

The Yankees also transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Miguel Castro (shoulder strain) from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

–Field Level Media