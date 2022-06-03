Yankees pitcher Chad Green has Tommy John surgery

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees right-hander Chad Green underwent Tommy John surgery, the team announced Friday.

The Yankees said Green underwent reconstruction of his ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm and had the flexor muscles repaired in the surgery performed on Wednesday at Arlington, Texas.

A timetable wasn’t immediately announced but recovery time is typically between 12 and 18 months.

Green departed a contest with the Baltimore Orioles on May 19 with discomfort in his right forearm.

Green, 31, was 1-1 with one save and a 3.00 ERA in 14 appearances this season.

Green is 33-22 with 11 saves, a 3.17 ERA and 494 strikeouts in 272 games (24 starts) with New York since 2016.

–Field Level Media