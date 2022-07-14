Yankees place Luis Severino (lat) on IL

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed right-handed starter Luis Severino on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right lat strain.

The injury, diagnosed as a low-grade strain, occurred Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds. Severino was removed before the start of the third inning.

In a corresponding move, New York recalled right-hander Ryan Weber, while right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga was reinstated from the IL. Left-hander JP Sears was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Severino averaged 94.1 mph on his fastball in Wednesday’s game, down from his season average of 96.1. He allowed three consecutive home runs to Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas and Stuart Fairchild in a span of five pitches in the second inning.

After Fairchild’s homer, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and a trainer came out for a mound visit, while Severino went on to finish the inning.

Severino, 28, is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 16 starts this season and is 48-29 with a 3.43 ERA in 119 appearances (104 starts) with the Yankees over the past seven seasons.

Weber, 31, had a 1.93 ERA in two relief appearances with the Yankees earlier this season and is 4-12 with a 5.19 ERA in parts of eight seasons with six different clubs. Loaisiga, 27, was 1-2 with a 7.02 ERA in 18 relief appearances for the Yankees this season and is 17-8 with a 3.73 ERA in parts of five seasons with New York.

