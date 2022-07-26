New York Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on IL with Achilles injury

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with tendonitis in his left Achilles.

The designation is retroactive to Sunday for the 32-year-old outfielder/designated hitter, who earned MVP honors at the All-Star Game earlier this month.

Stanton is 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts in four games since returning from the All-Star break. In his most recent appearance, he struck out as a pinch hitter in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at Baltimore.

The five-time All-Star is batting .228 with 24 home runs and 61 RBIs in 80 games this season, his fifth season with the Yankees and 13th in the majors.

In a corresponding move, New York recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the host New York Mets.

Locastro, 30, is hitting .240 with two homers, four RBIs and six stolen bases in 19 games with the Yankees in 2022.

–Field Level Media