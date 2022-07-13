Yankees’ Luis Severino exits game early with shoulder tightness

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino exited Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds because of right shoulder tightness and will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Severino threw a warmup pitch to start the third inning and was replaced by JP Sears.

The right-hander averaged 94.1 mph on his fastball, down from his season average of 96.1

He left after allowing three straight homers to Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas and Stuart Fairchild in a span of four pitches to start the second.

After Fairchild’s homer, manager Aaron Boone and a trainer came out for a mound visit and Severino went on to finish the inning.

Severino, 28, entered Wednesday 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA through his first 15 starts.

