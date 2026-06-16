A new report keeps the door open to WWE signing the man CM Punk fought backstage during his final appearance in AEW.

AEW’s growth into the undisputed No. 2 company in the business has allowed for more talent to be showcased under a far bigger spotlight. And sometimes those stars that emerged in the company end up getting big paydays from their top rival, WWE.

Go Ad-Free

Performers like Jade Cargill, Penta, and Danhausen have all risen to new levels of fame since making the jump from AEW to WWE. More rumors will continue to emerge about stars switching sides as long as AEW remains a viable option in the industry. The latest All Elite talent who could hit the open market is former TNT and tag team champion, Jack Perry. However, it would seem like a move to WWE is very unlikely for one particular reason.

Perry got into a backstage brawl with current WWE star CM Punk at the 2023 edition of AEW: All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England. That moment led to Punk’s dismissal from the company and to an extended punishment for Perry. The young star being back in the same company as Punk feels unlikely. Especially because of the influence the former World Heavyweight Champion has in promotion. Or maybe not.

Go Ad-Free

Could Jack Perry leave AEW? Bryan Alvarez says, ‘anything is possible’

Credit: AEW

According to Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez, Perry is negotiating a new contract with AEW, with his current deal set to expire very soon. “His deal is up, I was told, at any moment. And he had not yet signed as of yesterday,” Alvarez claimed.

The long-time reporter suggested he expected Perry to re-sign with the company that has made him a far bigger name in the industry. But he did keep the door open to signing elsewhere, even WWE. “I suppose anything is possible.”

If WWE did have interest in Perry, and Punk did not resist the move (he probably wouldn’t), just like Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, and Blake Monroe before him, he will probably end up in NXT. He would be a fantastic addition to the Black and Gold brand. Plus, he linneage as the son of 90s TV star Luke Perry offers another selling point WWE could take advantage of.